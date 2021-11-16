Cornerstone network, which provides mobile coverage for Vodafone and Telefonica, wants to erect a 17.5m monopole with cabinets on Crookes, by Coombe Place flats.

In 2000, Vodafone and Telefonica launched their 3G service and a number of tall masts were erected to provide “basic radio coverage” to populated areas.

A 17.5m mobile phone mast is planned for Crookes, by Coombe Place flats.

But the way we use our phones and other technology has changed and Cornerstone says 5G uses higher frequency radio signals that have a shorter range so more base stations are needed.

It says in a planning application: “Due to the technology required for 5G, the antenna height in many cases must be greater than that for previous technology.

“It is very important to note that mobiles can only work with a network of base stations in place where people want to use their phones or other wireless devices. Without base stations, the technology we rely on simply won’t work.”

What’s the difference between 3G, 4G and 5G technology?

The 3G service allowed broadband access to the internet for mobile phones and laptops while 4G enabled ultra-fast speeds when browsing the internet, streaming videos, sending emails or downloading.

Cornerstone said: “5G is the new generation of wireless technology and will deliver the reliable and faster networks of the future.

“With the ability to connect one million devices per square kilometre, 5G offers higher speeds and capacity than anything that has come before.

“Whether it be in the healthcare, transport, energy or retail sectors, 5G will reshape how we use these services and will bring substantial savings to households, businesses and councils.”

Planning officers have previously refused phone masts for obstructing the pavement, such as one on Jessop Street near the junction with Eyre Street in the city centre They said it would block the footpath and cycleway.

And there’s already been one objection to the Crookes mast from a Coombe Road resident who says: “It’s a very busy road where the road narrows and reduces access rights for pedestrians, most noticeably disabled and blind.”