New CN office block planned for Charles Street in Sheffield city centre is narrowly refused by councillors

How the C-N tower by developers Grantside could have looked on Charles Street in Sheffield city centre. Councillors refused the scheme (image Grantside)

The planning committee voted 7-6 against the CN development which would have involved demolishing unsightly buildings at Charles Street and Norfolk Street.

Councillors were divided on the design with some saying it was out of keeping and others welcoming the modern look.

Most members said they struggled with the decision because the current buildings need replacing but any new development had to blend in with the city centre conservation area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors refused plans for the CN office block by developers Grantside as they were concerned about it overshadowing existing apartments in Sheffield city centre (image Grantside)

What swung the committee against it was hearing the development would block light and warmth for three residents in neighbouring apartments and that it would overshadow a communal courtyard.

Developers Grantside had reduced the original 10 storey design following negotiations and said the grade A offices were very much needed and it would be a net zero carbon building.

But heritage groups and 125 residents had objected, saying the scale, mass and appearance would harm the city centre conservation area and impact on current residents’ living conditions.

What did councillors say?

Coun Peter Garbutt agreed: “I can’t see that this is right if it’s going to be depriving people of sunlight, and warmth. I think it’s absolutely dreadful that we’re even considering anything like this. It’s also completely the wrong design, right on the boundary of the conservation area.”

Coun Andrew Sangar said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We’re a victim of our own success because by redeveloping other bits of that site as residential it has made it harder to develop the final bits of the jigsaw.

“Clearly the lead into the Town Hall is such an important heritage asset and I think the design is quite good but we haven’t persuaded any of the heritage organisations to like this new revised plan.

“Current tenants say we are depriving them of light, of the views they’ve enjoyed and the way they’ve used that space and I don’t see how that can be the right decision.”

Planning chairman Peter Price was in favour of it, saying: “The problem is we’re trying to regenerate a city centre to beat the modern era. It’s very difficult when you’ve got treasured buildings in existence and it’s tough to get that balance right

“This is a very ugly corner with poorly built buildings and it needs replacing. Three properties will have the sunlight cut out but on balance it’s important to continue the rebuilding of our city centre and I like the design.”

Which councillors voted in favour and against?

Planning officers had recommended the scheme be approved but said it was finely balanced. They said councillors had to consider the heritage impact and how current residents would be affected versus the need for high quality office space and the employment benefits.