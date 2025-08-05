New Children’s Home Proposed at The Quadrant in Sheffield

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
A proposal has been submitted to Sheffield City Council to convert a residential property in a quiet suburb into a children’s home.

The application seeks to change the use of a home on The Quadrant in Totley from a private residence to a children’s care facility. The council’s planning department has until September 29 to make a decision.

According to a document published on the planning portal, the home would be operated by a private company “working alongside Sheffield City Council and will be registered with Ofsted.”

In the report, the applicant said: “The children that will be placed here are those who have had a tough start.”

They added that “the children awaiting to be placed here have learning difficulties,” though future residents could include children with autism or those “that have experienced a sudden family breakdown or uncertainty that leaves a child unsure who they can trust.”

The plan outlines that three children would live at the home, each supported by a full-time carer working shifts from 7:30am to 10:30pm.

The applicant also noted that no internal or external alterations to the property would be needed. Parking, they added, would not be an issue, as the existing garage and front drive would accommodate all requirements.

