New children’s care home near cemetery in Rotherham set to be approved

A family home near a cemetery in Rotherham could be turned into a children’s care home.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board will have to decide whether to allow the detached house on Walnut Drive in Dinnington to be converted into a children’s care home.

The four-bed home is around 400m to the south of Dinnington Town Centre – it is also very close to Dinnington Cemetery.

The applicant, Rotherham Council, is seeking approval for a change of use to home a maximum of two children, aged between eight and 18.

Also, the internal arrangement of the home allows for two young people to live safely with two care staff during the day and two members of staff at any time.

Part of the plan is for the manager or deputy to be on-site between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

A report said that access from Nursery Road onto Walnut Drive would be widened to prevent any vehicle from having to wait on the highway or reverse back into the highway – the plans included four parking places as well.

A document said: “No external changes or extensions to the property are being proposed. No internal changes are being proposed (other than minor cosmetic changes to some door openings) and this would not need permission.”

This application will be in front of the planning board due to the number of objections (17) from people living close to the property.

Their main issues included access, the concern of having an inappropriate development in the area, drug use near to the property and the development’s impact on elderly residents of the neighbourhood.

However, the application is recommended for approval.

RMBC’s planning meeting will be held at 9am on Thursday at Rotherham Town Hall.