New children’s care home for quiet Sheffield road despite concerns of ‘terrified’ neighbours

A new children’s care home is set to be created in Sheffield despite residents living nearby feeling “terrified” about it.

A new children’s care home is set to be created in Sheffield despite residents living nearby feeling “terrified” about it.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee have approved the application for a children’s care home on Halesworth Road in Handsworth.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) previously reported, the three-storey end-terrace house could be the new home for up to three residents, children aged between seven and 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second Avenue Care Ltd’s plans also include the conversion of the existing ground-level garage into staff accommodation and office spaces.

A report published ahead of the meeting said the application form submitted identified seven members of staff were required for the children’s care home – one manager and six working staff, working rotas on-site.

However, the application received 47 letters of objection from people living close to the proposed site.

Among the problems raised were amenity issues (fear of increased nuisance, antisocial behaviour, potential safeguarding issues), highways issues (disruption, parking) and other issues such as the impact it would have on the character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the residents against this development speaking up at the meeting said they agreed that there was a need for this “sort of property in society, no question”.

He said the main issue with this was the lack of trust in the company behind it so the children’s care home was managed properly.

He added there were a high number of families with children living near the property.

“This, frankly, is terrifying everybody”, he said.

He said the neighbourhood had experienced a lot recently – police presence, abuse, etc – and he did not agree with the applicant that there was no evidence that these sorts of properties “cause trouble and anti-social behaviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another speaker in favour of the application said about three per cent of the children in the UK were in the social care system and there was a “severe shortage to house children”.

In a comment, Cllr Tony Downing said there was a “necessity” for these places as lots of children are vulnerable and need looking after.

Cllr Marieanne Elliot said she understood the concerns of the residents living nearby with the company planning to run the business not being a charity – but three looked-after children could have a new home and she welcomed the development.

In the end, members voted in favour of the change of use application unanimously.