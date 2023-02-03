Work has started on a new café and toilets in a Sheffield park.

The old bus stop shelter in Whirlow Brook Park is being converted and extended using three shipping containers.

Following a tender process, Sheffield City Council, in partnership with the local Friends Group, has appointed The Shelter at Whirlow Limited to develop and run the new facilities.

Construction work has started, with Kube Contractors, RW Roofers and Nathan Wheatley, on site aiming for the cafe to open in spring.

How the cafe used to look. Pic from Friends of Whirlow Brook Park.

Coun Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re really excited about this development. A café makes a huge difference to park visitors’ experience and we know that this local community has been in need of these facilities for some time.

“This project protects and enhances an original feature on site but allows for modern development and growth.”

Shelagh Woolliscroft, chair of the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, said: “The public ask us on a regular basis when there will be a café in the park, and we now have some good news to tell them. We hope that it will attract a lot more visitors to come and enjoy this lovely park. It makes our job, as volunteers, even more satisfying seeing more people in the park.”

Chloe, from The Shelter at Whirlow Limited, said: “The vision is to create a community space that will complement the park and provide a space for people of all ages and backgrounds to come along and enjoy a brew amongst the beautiful greenery.”