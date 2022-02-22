BIPC South Yorkshire supports entrepreneurs, inventors, and small businesses, and opened its first hub in Sheffield Central Library in 2015.

Within the first three years, it helped create almost 400 businesses, 320 additional jobs and generated £2.8m gross added value for the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub is now expanding to Barnsley, with a new BIPC Local in Barnsley’s Library @ the Lightbox.

The hub is now expanding to Barnsley, with a new BIPC Local in Barnsley’s Library @ the Lightbox.

The centre is home to £5m worth of up-to-date market research and business databases, alongside a programme of events, workshops, and one-to-ones.

Sophie Heaton, Business Engagement and Marketing Manager at BIPC South Yorkshire, said: “We’re on a mission to ensure libraries, as the heart of the community, are a core part of the business support offering across South Yorkshire.

“We’re passionate about supporting both new and existing businesses to gain the background knowledge and information they need before getting going on their new business venture.

“After months of hard work, we’re excited to be opening our new BIPC Local in Barnsley’s Library @ the Lightbox.

“We now offer our services to a much wider audience across the region and can’t wait to see how we can help support the region and the economy thrive.”

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “This is a fantastic addition to Library @ the Lightbox, and we are happy to be working with Sheffield Libraries and the British Library to bring this centre to our local entrepreneurs and developing businesses.

“We believe that with the already existing support from the Enterprising Barnsley, this will be another great service helping to start and develop more businesses and create additional jobs in our borough.”