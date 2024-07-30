New burger franchise proposed on busy Sheffield city centre street opposite Devonshire Green

A new burger restaurant is seeking permission to open a joint in Sheffield city centre, opposite Devonshire Green.

A new burger restaurant is seeking permission to open a joint in Sheffield city centre, opposite Devonshire Green.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have received an application from Ohannes Burger to open a restaurant in Eldon Court on Devonshire Street.

In a document uploaded onto the planning portal, the applicant described their potential expansion into Sheffield as “a strategic move to tap into the dynamic economic environment of the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The franchisee told the officers that the new restaurant would create new job opportunities and increase foot traffic and stimulate adjacent businesses, thereby supporting the broader local economy.

The applicant said: “We are excited about the opportunity to become a part of the Sheffield community and are committed to contributing positively to the local economy and social fabric.”