New ‘Boy with Dove’ statue commemorating child refugees planned for Sheffield’s Weston Park

An artist has unveiled plans for a new statue of a child refugee which would sit on a bench in Weston Park.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Boy with Dove, created by Anthony Padgett, is a life-sized bronze figure of a child holding a dove and wearing clothes from the end of the 19th century.

The statue would sit on a new bench – placed near the entrance of the park near Weston Park Museum – which would have a subtle brushed steel inscription plaque.

In a statement provided with the plans, Mr Padgett said it commemorates Sheffield as a place where people welcomed child refugees, gave their lives to fight against unjust wars and hosted the Second World Peace Congress.

Plans for the new Boy with Dove statue in Sheffield\'s Weston Park.Plans for the new Boy with Dove statue in Sheffield\'s Weston Park.
Plans for the new Boy with Dove statue in Sheffield\'s Weston Park.

He said: “This simple figure allows interaction with visitors to the park and marks a number of serious issues of the history of Sheffield as an international leader in the fight against fascism, the provider of a sanctuary to refugees and the cause of peace.

“It complements existing statues in the park both in style and theme and reflects that a children’s hospital is just across the road.”

Mr Padgett submitted a planning application to the council with the backing of various organisations including Sheffield Creative Action for Peace, the International Brigade Memorial Trust, the Association of the Basque Children of the UK and Sheffield Trades Union Council.

Members of the public can read the plans in full or comment via council’s planning portal here.

It was also supported by council leader Tom Hunt, Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield as well as councillors Abtisam Mohammed, Brian Holmshaw and Maleiki Haybe.

Consultee Val Hepworth, of the Yorkshire Gardens Trust, said: “It will be an interesting and we hope thought-provoking addition to the existing sculptures in Weston Park.”

