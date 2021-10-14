New bowling alley, arcade and soft play set to open tomorrow

Superbowl UK will open its twelfth branch as part of the Glass Works development tomorrow (October 15).

As well as a 12-lane bowling alley, the complex includes a SEGA Prize Zone Amusement Arcades and bar, and Crazy Club Soft Play for youngsters.

It will open in term time from 10am to midnight Monday to Friday, and 9am to midnight on weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superbowl is set to open at the Glass Works in Barnsley tomorrow (Friday, October 15)

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said: “The Glass Works is taking shape and we are seeing really encouraging visitor numbers. Superbowl UK will expand the offer of Barnsley town centre even further – helping create an even busier, vibrant and more inviting destination.”

“Superbowl UK is a great addition to The Glass Works and will provide a fun place for families and friends to get together.

Superbowl is the latest business to open in the next phrase of the flagship Glass Works complex.

The £200m development will be launched in phases over the next six months, with more businesses set to join TK Maxx, Next and Sports Direct, which opened their doors in September.

Cineworld’s state-of-the-art 13-screen multiplex will open early next year, and two new bars are set to open in December.