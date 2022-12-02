The Rotherham Bins app can be downloaded for free from the Android and Apple app stores onto any mobile and tablet devices, and will allow residents to check their next bin collection date and which bin will be emptied.

Residents will also be able to set alarms to remind them to put out their bin before 7:30am on collection days.

Waste services information will also be accessible via the app, including opening times and locations of Household Waste Recycling Centres, missed bin reports and service delays.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for community safety and waste services, said: “We are delighted to introduce the new app so that residents have all the information they need at their fingertips.