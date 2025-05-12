New benches and over 20 trees planted on busy Sheffield road in boost for local businesses

A busy Sheffield road has undergone a mini-transformation with the addition of new benches and more than 20 trees, a move described as “huge” for local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banner Cross, in the Ecclesall area, has seen three new benches installed and a total of 21 trees planted as part of a revitalisation project funded through Sheffield Council’s Economic Recovery Fund (ERF) – of the 21 trees, 11 came through the ERF, eight from Amey and two through other projects.

The improvements aim to enhance the streetscape, support local trade, and help restore the area’s identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was told more is on the way, with a sense that “something is going on here” in Banner Cross.

The upgrade follows a series of community activities in the area, including a Christmas and Easter trail, signalling growing momentum in community engagement.

Councillor Barbara Masters, who represents the Ecclesall ward, said there was an extensive wish list to enhance the area, which had to be narrowed down due to budget constraints. Ultimately, the ERF funded 22 new banners, 13 bin wraps, and 24 Christmas shopfront displays, including trees and lights.

Cllr Masters said: “We ended up with the banners and we’ve got the welcoming and thank you for coming either end – which is at Psalter Lane crossing and Rustling Road junction. We’ve got the bin wraps… some of the traders told me people are using the bins more because they are obvious, so it’s helping to tidy up the street.”

The addition of street trees has made a noticeable impact on the trading area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s really good because that’s exactly where you need it with all the concerns about traffic, pollution, and the traders worried about footfall,” she said. “Now, people are looking and thinking ‘actually, there’s something going on here’.”

A busy Sheffield road has undergone a mini-transformation with the addition of new benches and more than 20 trees, a move described as “huge” for local businesses.

Jess O’Neill, project manager at South Yorkshire Community Foundation, said the initiative was part of a broader push for post-Covid high street regeneration.

She added: “[It’s about] reminding residents what they’ve got on their doorstep – shop local, visit local, eat local. That’s what it’s all been about.”

Funding from the ERF has been used across the city, with input from businesses and residents on what their local areas needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viv Lockwood, secretary of the Banner Cross Neighbourhood Group, said the area had previously been part of a similar initiative that was successful until it lost momentum after a key council officer left.

“But it showed what can be done when there is a constant effort in an area like this,” he said.

Mr Lockwood noted that some thought Banner Cross had lost some of its former identity, as many independent shops had given way to “nine estate agents.” The recent improvements, he said, aim to restore that sense of place.

Neighbourhood group chair Ian Woodward agreed, saying the new trees signal “it’s a start of something picking up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses in the area face ongoing challenges, including high rents, increased overheads, and rising business rates. But many hope the project will help turn the tide.

Nasar Raoof, postmaster at the Banner Cross Post Office, said the addition of trees and benches has “changed the look of the area,” encouraging more people to stop and take notice.

He said the improvements have already had an effect on footfall, especially at the Post Office, and the response from residents has been positive, with many noting the greener, more inviting environment.

“They can have everything on their doorstep,” he said. “It’s so much better than the alternative that we were heading down a number of months ago. We were struggling with parking, we were losing trade…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So this is kind of giving local people incentive to get out onto this high street, and support their high street in what is a really depressing time financially for most businesses.”

Cllr Martin Smith, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Economic Development and Skills Committee, praised the impact of the ERF across the city.

He said: “It is fantastic news that the Economic Recovery Fund has been such a success and made a difference to the lives of individuals and businesses in the city.

“By giving more autonomy to local areas to make decisions about how funding is spent, we have ensured that we meet the needs of those communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of this project belongs to the community champions and business leaders who have put so much into delivering a wide range of projects. It has taken dedication, commitment, time and they deserve huge recognition.”