New bar and restaurant in Kelham Island seeks licence

A new bar and restaurant planned for Sheffield’s iconic Kelham Island is seeking approval for a premises licence.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee is set to decide on the application next week (July 22), which would allow the venue to operate on Mowbray Street in the heart of Kelham Island.

Submitted by Epworth Meadows Limited, the proposal outlines plans for a ground floor bar and restaurant with an adjoining function and event space. It also includes covered external kiosk units and outdoor seating for customers.

If approved, the venue would be located in Units 5 and 6 of Merchants Court, with proposed opening hours from 8am to 11:30pm daily. Extended hours until 1am are being requested for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

However, the application has drawn eight objections — including one from Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson and seven from nearby residents. Concerns raised include potential noise, disruption, anti-social behaviour, and general nuisance to the surrounding area.