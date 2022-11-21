Youngsters from Barnsley Academy had input to one of the new artworks, on the side of Stairfoot Roundabout, named Can You See Us?

The artwork, by Andrew Small, celebrates Stairfoot’s industrial heritage, its mining community, and the production of the iconic Codd Bottle – a type of bottle used to store carbonated drinks and used a marble and washer design to keep the pressure and ‘fizz’ from escaping.

The ‘bottle with a marble’ was made under licence by a host of companies, the most important being Rylands of Stairfoot, at the Hope Glass Work.

Youngsters from Barnsley Academy had input to one of the new artworks, on the side of Stairfoot Roundabout, named Can You See Us?

The artwork also references the coal industry, and a brick pattern also highlights the importance of brickworks in the area.

Three freestanding sculptures have also been installed on a park off Doncaster Road, which are a “a playful celebration of the industrial and transport heritage of Stairfoot “.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “This project began in Spring 2020 and suffered some delays due to the pandemic, so everyone involved is delighted to see the artwork finally come to life for motorists, cyclists and walkers to enjoy.

“We’ve already invested £5 million into our six Principal Towns and ten Local Centres to help them thrive, and we’re continuing to make significant investment and attract other funding into our local high streets and local centres across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three freestanding sculptures have also been installed on a park off Doncaster Road, which are a "a playful celebration of the industrial and transport heritage of Stairfoot ".