New 470 vehicle city centre car park set for approval

The council’s planning and highways committee is set to make a decision on the plans at a meeting in the Town Hall next week.

If approved, the nine-storey car park – which will include disabled parking and electric vehicle charging points – will be built at No.4 West Bar Square, 33 Love Street, in the city centre.

It is part of a project redeveloping West Bar Square, for which outline planning permission – for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of a mixed-use development comprising offices, housing, retail and leisure – has already been granted.

Aerial artists' impression of the West Bar Square redevelopment in Sheffield city centre. Credit: Urbo. The latest part of the plan, a multi-storey car park, is set for approval at a Sheffield Council planning meeting next week.

Council officers recommended that the committee green light the car park at next week’s meeting.

In a report they said: “The proposed development is well designed and will create a contemporary addition to the street scene.

“The development is acceptable in terms of the matters reserved by the outline approval, namely scale, sitting, layout, landscaping and access and all other material considerations considered in the report…

“It is concluded that the scheme complies with the relevant local and national planning policies when taken as a whole and as such this reserved matters submission is recommended for approval subject to the listed conditions and those relevant conditions imposed at the outline stage.”

The planning and highways committee meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 30 from 2 pm.