The full rundown of the Sheffield rail schemes announced instead of HS2 northern legs, including Victoria Station plan

Major rail investment into Sheffield could see the re-opening of the old Victoria Station, as well as a new station at Waverley.

More detail of the plans announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak show that as well as the Don Valley Line between Sheffield and Stocksbridge, the Government is also looking to move ahead with proposals for a Barrow Hill line between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Other features of the new Network North announced today will see the upgraded links between Sheffield and Leeds, a new station for Rotherham.

A train on the tracks in Sheffield. These are all the schemes announced by the Government for the city's railway links today. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Announcing the scheme, the Government has stated: "Today we have announced the launch of Network North, a new approach to transport in this country.

"As a result of the decision to scrap the extension of HS2, every region will now receive investment in the modes of transport that matter to you most."

Items listed by the Government under the scheme include:

Sheffield to Leeds

They have started that the Sheffield to Leeds line is to be electrified and upgraded, giving passengers a choice of three to four fast trains an hour with journey times cut from 40 to 30 minutes.

Sheffield to Manchester

The Hope Valley Line between Manchester and Sheffield is to be be electrified and upgraded. Officials say this will cut journey times from 51 to 42 minutes. There also plans for increasing the number of fast trains on the route from two to three per hour, doubling capacity.

Sheffield to Stocksbridge

The Government's announcement today says it will open new connections for communities through the restoration of the Don Valley Line between Stocksbridge and Sheffield Victoria station. Stops at Deepcar, Oughtibridge, Wadsley Bridge, Neepsend and possibly even Kelham Island have previously been suggested for this line.

Sheffield to Chesterfield

The Government says it will provide funding for the Barrow Hill Line Between Chesterfield and Sheffield Victoria, with a new station at Staveley in Derbyshire. Plans for this have previously looked to links through stations at Beighton, Killamarsh, Eckington and Renishaw.

New Rotherham station

A new mainline station for Rotherham will also be created to the region boosting capacity by 300 per cent.

Waverley Station

The Government has specifically included a mention of a new station at Waverley, the development next to the Parkway between Sheffield and Rotherham, in today's announcement.

New ticket system