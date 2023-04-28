Neighbours slam plans for new car park with more than 100 spaces off Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Residents have criticised plans for a new car park off Ecclesall Road, saying it will only worsen congestion and air quality.

Grainger Residential Limited, with agents Scott Hobbs Planning, asked Sheffield Council for permission to use the vacant brownfield land at the site on Summerfield Street, off Ecclesall Road near the city centre, as a temporary car park.

If approved, it would comprise 102 spaces, including 11 disabled bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is earmarked for a build-to-rent scheme and it is intended that the car park would only be operating for two years while waiting for redevelopment.

Residents have criticised plans for a new car park off Ecclesall Road, saying it will only worsen congestion and air quality.

Scott Hobbs Planning, on behalf of developer Grainger Residential, said it would improve security in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But eight members of the public have written to the council objecting to the plans.

They said there was enough parking in the area already and locals suffered from congestion and poor pedestrian safety.

Others highlighted that the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust was promised that a “long overdue” important missing link would be created as part of the housing development and that should be prioritised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who lives in an apartment on Summerfield Street, said: “I am looking forward to seeing the site developed properly with additional housing, but I strongly object to the proposal for a temporary car park.

“There is already a new car park on Pomona Street that I have never seen full at any day or time, in addition to the on-street parking in the area. There is no need for more car parking.

“Additionally, Summerfield Street becomes extremely busy during peak commuting times, often becoming backed up all the way to Ecclesall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a pedestrian perspective the area becomes very hostile when it is busy and it is extremely difficult and unpleasant to cross the street.

“The car park would only contribute to this traffic as the developers intend for it to be for commuters.

“Ecclesall Road has recently been named one of the most dangerous roads in the country. There is no need for an additional car park in this area that will only increase traffic and worsen these prospects.”