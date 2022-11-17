Neighbourhood Watch raises £6,000 for CCTV cameras in Rotherham village

Woodsetts Neighbourhood Watch began to fundraise following a spate of burglaries this time last year – mostly affecting elderly residents.

Jill Holden, chair of Woodsetts Neighbourhood Watch, said: “It was quite concerning for the people in the village because they were nipping out to the shops and coming back and finding their house had been burgled.

“We decided to fundraise for CCTV cameras. We thought that would at least make people feel better.”

“We did a leaflet drop around the village and then people were just giving and giving and giving.

“We knew we’ve got something going on, that was what people wanted.”

The Neighbourhood Watch group set up an online crowdfunder last May, and had a donation box in the local Post Office, which raised the total.

Anston and Woodsetts Parish Council contributed £4,000, and the remaining £1,250 was funded through the Anston and Woodsetts Councillors ward capital fund.

Councillor Tim Baum-Dixon said “This is a great project which will give piece of mind to Woodsetts residents and help them feel safe.

“Better still, this is a project which has come from and been led by the local community, Jill and the rest of the neighbourhood watch team have done a fantastic job.

“We are delighted to be able to fund the final amount needed to get this project going.”