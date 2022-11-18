Neighbourhood children’s home plans to be approved despite residents’ concerns over crime and noise

Rotherham Council’s children and young people’s service has applied to turn the former Sitwell school house on Grange Road, into a residential home for two children.

The four bedroom property would also be extended if plans are approved.

Planning documents state that the property will operate as a “family home environment”, registered by Ofsted.

Plans to convert a former caretaker's house into a care home for youngsters have been met with opposition from residents.

Eleven comments have been received from residents, objecting on the grounds of insufficient parking; noise; anti-social behaviour; loss of privacy and “increased crime”.

One objector stated that “Looked after children tend to have behavioural problems”, and another added that the proposals may have a “negative influence upon the children attending the primary school”.

However, an officer report states: “The level of children proposed to be cared for at the property will be two which is consistent with a family occupying the property and it is not considered that there would be an unacceptable level of disturbance. Any noise would be akin to a residential dwelling.

“Furthermore, the presence of several carers at any one time will ensure that the children and young people in care are suitably supervised, which will also help with reducing any impact on the amenity of neighbours.

“Taking into account all children accommodated at the property will be supervised on a 24-hour basis it is not considered that this would create any significant impacts on the residential amenity of existing residents or crime rates.”