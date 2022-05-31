Neighbour of unlawfully demolished Sheffield pub says he ‘lost everything’ because of dumped chemicals

Mr Wattam, who did not give his full name, spoke to object to the development during a planning and highways committee meeting where retrospective permission for the demolition and plans to build a Co-op and other shops in its place were approved.

He said: “It’s my house that’s been affected by the chemicals that were dumped…I have lost absolutely everything as a direct result of these chemicals. Now what the developer is doing is pushing the development even further to the side of my house.”

What happened at the Royal Oak pub?

Royal Oak pub, Sheffield, before it was unlawfully demolished.

The Royal Oak, at 53 High Street Mosborough, which is believed to be between 200 and 300 years old was reduced to rubble last year without planning permission.

Bar 24 Ltd, the developer, faced backlash for knocking it down but defended its actions saying it was concerned about people breaking into the building and “dropping dead” after gallons of chemicals were dumped on the site.

It has not yet been confirmed who dumped the chemicals.

Council officers said regardless of the chemical waste, the pub “clearly should not have” been torn down without permission and its loss was significant.

Mr Wattam spoke to object to the development during a Sheffield Council planning and highways committee meeting where retrospective permission for the demolition of the Royal Oak pub was granted.

However, they said retrospective permission for Bar 24’s plans should be granted. They came to this conclusion after assessing the plans by imagining the pub was still there.