Nearly 60 affordable apartments for over-55s proposed in Sheffield

A new proposal has been submitted to Sheffield City Council to develop nearly 60 affordable apartments for people aged 55 and over.

The plan involves constructing a four-storey building with 57 apartments on the site of the former Park and Arbourthorne Labour Club on Eastern Avenue. The 0.18-hectare site has been vacant since the former club was demolished in 2020.

According to planning documents, the development would include 40 one-bedroom, two-person apartments and 17 two-bedroom, three-person apartments. The entire scheme is intended to provide 100% affordable housing for residents aged 55 and above.

In addition, the plans include full cycle storage provision, while car parking spaces have been reduced due to the site’s strong public transport links.

As of August 6, three letters of objection have been submitted to the council. Local residents have raised concerns about potential loss of privacy, reduced natural light, overdevelopment of the area, and the height and scale of the proposed building.

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application by October 23.