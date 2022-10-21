The short-lived premiership of Liz Truss was a period of time in which the UK’s status on the world stage took a hammering.

Mortgages have risen substantially, during a cost of living and energy crisis, after ambitions to transform the UK into a low-tax, high-growth nation crashed the economy.

The mini-budget was a disaster.

National World Publishing - which owns The Sheffield Star - urges readers to sign its petition calling for a general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns.

In her resignation statement, Truss said her replacement would be chosen within a week. This would be the third Tory leader since the 2019 election.

The basis of a democracy is that it is the people who give politicians their legitimacy.

It’s time for a reset. It’s time for the voters to be given their say on what happens next, and who runs the country.

We are calling for a general election now.

