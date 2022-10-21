News you can trust since 1887
National World Publishing launches petition calling for general election

National World Publishing – which owns The Sheffield Star – says the voters of the UK need to be given a say on who the next Prime Minister will be and it is calling for a general election now.

By Jon Cooper
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 8:55am

The short-lived premiership of Liz Truss was a period of time in which the UK’s status on the world stage took a hammering.

Mortgages have risen substantially, during a cost of living and energy crisis, after ambitions to transform the UK into a low-tax, high-growth nation crashed the economy.

The mini-budget was a disaster.

National World Publishing - which owns The Sheffield Star - urges readers to sign its petition calling for a general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns.

In her resignation statement, Truss said her replacement would be chosen within a week. This would be the third Tory leader since the 2019 election.

The basis of a democracy is that it is the people who give politicians their legitimacy.

It’s time for a reset. It’s time for the voters to be given their say on what happens next, and who runs the country.

We are calling for a general election now.

If you agree, please visit : https://www.change.org/electionin2022 and sign our petition.

