National World Publishing launches petition calling for general election
National World Publishing – which owns The Sheffield Star – says the voters of the UK need to be given a say on who the next Prime Minister will be and it is calling for a general election now.
The short-lived premiership of Liz Truss was a period of time in which the UK’s status on the world stage took a hammering.
Mortgages have risen substantially, during a cost of living and energy crisis, after ambitions to transform the UK into a low-tax, high-growth nation crashed the economy.
The mini-budget was a disaster.
In her resignation statement, Truss said her replacement would be chosen within a week. This would be the third Tory leader since the 2019 election.
The basis of a democracy is that it is the people who give politicians their legitimacy.
It’s time for a reset. It’s time for the voters to be given their say on what happens next, and who runs the country.
We are calling for a general election now.
If you agree, please visit : https://www.change.org/electionin2022 and sign our petition.