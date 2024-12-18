The Sheffield teenager recently election to the city council at 19-years-old has told how switched membership from Labour to the Liberal Democrats after becoming disillusioned with Keir Starmer’s party.

Willis Marshall spoke to The Sheffield Scoop podcast about his recent by-election win in Woodhouse and talked about his journey to find a political home after developing an interest during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “What got me more attracted to politics was during lockdown with the partygate scandal with Boris Johnson and the cabinet having parties.

“During the lockdown period my great-auntie died. I was able to attend the funeral because I was really close family, but a lot of my other family weren’t able to attend and the image of the late Queen sat on her own, it really annoyed me.

“That’s not what politics or politicians are there for. They’re not there to set rules and then break them. We’re not in the medieval times.

“I thought I’m young, I’ve got energy, I’ve got a lot of free time, may aswell get involved. So I originally joined the Labour Party. My entire family’s always been Labour, my grandad was a steelworker and my great-auntie I’ve mentioned was a golden girl during the second world war.

“My entire family history was Labour... so I thought, I’m not a Tory, my entire family has been Labour so I may aswell get involved with the Labour Party.

New LibDem councillor Willis Marshall, right, after winning the Woodhouse ward by-election to take a seat on Sheffield City Council. He is pictured with the party's group leader for Sheffield, Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed

“I was a member of the Labour Party for a year, then I left early last year... that year I was in the Labour Party I was getting more into politics, learning it more.

“I realised I disagreed with the Labour Party on quite a few different issues.”

As an example, Coun Marshall said he was disappointed when Keir Starmer’s team said his government would not reverse Conservative changes to protest law.

Eventually, after leaving Labour, he found himself attracted to the Liberal Democrats - which he felt was more interested in “sticking up for the little guy”.

Just under two years later and Coun Marshall has begun his political career, elected to Sheffield City Council with a tiny 10 vote margin over Reform UK.

In his interview, Coun Marshall recalled residents answering the door during the campaign armed with frying pans - saying they would chase him down the street if he was the “Labour guy”.

Listen to the full episode of the Sheffield Scoop and the full interview with Coun Marshall whereever you get your podcasts.