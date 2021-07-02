Museum fears new bridge at Sheffield's Kelham Island may attract 'vandalism, break-ins and thefts'

Sheffield Museums Trust says it is supportive of plans for a 20m cycle and footbridge over the River Don, which would slope away from the Green Lane Works and cross diagonally towards Kelham Island Museum.

But it’s worried the bridge may attract vandalism, break-ins and thefts.

It says: “Kelham Island Museum houses Sheffield Council’s collection of industrial heritage and has a number of valuable assets.

An artists' impression of the new bridge.

“Security for the Kelham Island site and the collection it houses are a top priority and we have concerns that greater pedestrian access in such a quiet and private area may result in either damage to the historic buildings, such as graffiti, or the potential for break-ins or theft from the collection.

“We feel this could be mitigated by enhancing CCTV security in the area and so would ask that as part of this development, CCTV to be installed to protect the museum linked to the existing museums security monitoring systems.”

The Trust is also concerned about traffic, adding: “The bridge exits onto the Island on to a narrow road and any impingement on the road area would mean that larger vehicles such as waste lorries and school coaches may not be able to access the end of the Island.”

The Upper Don Walk Trust has submitted the bridge plans and says the development of Green Lane Works will open up new pedestrian routes through the development.

These would connect via the new bridge to the lower section of the Upper Don Walk adjacent to the Museum.

The new route will provide pedestrians and cyclists a safer and more accessible route from Ball Street to the Museum, as well as providing views of the refurbished Green Lane Works.

The bridge concept is based on origami with folded corten metal plates which form the structure. The central section of the steel deck would be perforated to provide the opportunity for names to be engraved.