Mum’s complaint against Sheffield Council for daughter’s GCSE exam problems upheld

The local government ombudsman has rapped Sheffield Council after it had found fault when a pupil with “complex additional needs” was preparing to take her GCSE exams.

A report published by the ombudsman noted that the girl, called Y in the document, had started Year 11 in September 2023 and her mother (upon completing an education, health and care plan for her) told the council she hoped Y could sit her GCSEs.

According to the document, the mother, who is called Mrs X in the report, informed Sheffield Council about Y’s transition to further education – although, the council initially thought that Y was in Year 10 so these discussions could be held the following year.

The mother told the council that Y was in Year 11 and she would like to sit the exams in the academic year – but the process became beset by problems.

Y’s tutor had been contacted in November 2023 to talk about what exams Y would sit, the document added, and what measures, or reasonable adjustments, should be made in order for her to do so.

The report said: “Between November 2023 and January 2024, Mrs X and the council contacted different settings, including a local school, school C, to source a place for Y to sit her exams.

“The council agreed to fund the exams. No local setting offered Y a place. The council advised Mrs X about a setting for one exam but it was some distance from the family home.

“The council recommended another setting for a different exam with over 80 others in the exam room. Mrs X told the council she completed the journey at rush hour, and it took 90 minutes and impacted Y’s mental health.”

The ombudsman found that as the deadline to sign up was getting closer, the mother had booked Y into the centre far from the family home so she could sit her exams.

It was too late to ask for the adjustments Y needed and Mrs X raised her concerns about the setting, the report said. She paid the booking fee and asked the council to repay her.

However, following this Mrs X complained to the council.

The report said: “She said the council knew she wanted Y to sit exams at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Mrs X complained that the council had not found a location for Y to sit for the exams.

“Mrs X complained that the council had told her it was not its responsibility to name the exam board and centre.”

In the council’s response, it explained that it tried to engage with several different exam centres, but none accepted Y. The council stated the guidance was not clear, but it would continue to try to develop contingency plans for the future.

However, Mrs X asked the council to escalate her complaint.

The mother claimed that the response did not answer the complaint and the council “was not providing a calm, quiet area specified in Y’s EHC plan”.

In response to this, the council accepted that “it was not ideal for a young person with additional needs to travel distances to an appropriate exam centre”.

The ombudsman said Y’s tutor had contacted a previous colleague at a school who could get Y a place to sit her exams – this place was close to the family home and it had a suitable room and support.

Mrs X contacted the council to explain there was a late entry fee and, after she asked, the council paid.

The report said: “Y completed the exams at school C. Y had a small room with the access arrangements needed to engage with the exams.”

The ombudsman said Mrs X was not satisfied with the council’s response and has asked the ombudsman to investigate as she would like the council to ensure no other family had to go through this issue.

The ombudsman found fault in the council’s approach.

The council accepted it needs an Education Other Than At School (EOTAS) policy. The council said it is creating this and has reflected on the issues in this case, and others, and is actively developing a policy.