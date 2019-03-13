MPs vote to reject no-deal Brexit

Theresa May has suffered another humiliating defeat in a further vote on her Brexit plans.
With just 15 days to go until the United Kingdom was due to leave the EU, MPs voted to reject leaving without a withdrawal agreement.
It is not a legally-binding decision - and it does not rule out the UK leaving the EU but it means MPs could now get a vote on delaying Brexit.
That vote would take place on Thursday, and if it is passed – and the EU agrees to it – the UK will not leave the union as planned on March 29.
MPs are now voting on whether the PM's Brexit plan should be scrapped in favour of a ‘managed no deal’.
The government has tabled its own motion on rejecting a no-deal Brexit on March 29 - but MPs have now voted to reject no-deal under any circumstances.
A number of Conservative ministers also rebelled against the party whip to reject leaving without a deal.
More to follow.