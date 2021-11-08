All of the highest earners are Conservative MPs, apart from Dan Jarvis the Labour MP for Barnsley Central who has a dual-role as mayor of South Yorkshire and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey who is a paid consultant to an international law firm.
These MPs registered the most income from second jobs and work outside of Parliament between January 2020 and August 2021.
1. Theresa May
Conservative MP for Maidenhead Theresa May registered £1,299,107.00 through speeches delivered virtually and in person, averaging more than £2000 per hour. The highest-paying speech was for investment bank JP Morgan, at £160,370 for 26 hours work including travel and preparation time.
2. Geoffrey Cox
Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon Geoffrey Cox QC registered £899,929 through work as a barrister. He was paid an average of £873 per hour, through one-off jobs and a part-time role with Withers LLP, earning £468,000 per year for up to 48 hours work per month.
3. John Redwood
Conservative MP for Wokingham John Redwood registered £406,186, the vast majority of which came from his role as chairman of the investment committee of Charles Stanley. Redwood earns £187,272 per year for the role, plus bonuses which amounted to £85,000 between January 2020 and August 2021
4. Fiona Bruce
Conservative MP for Congleton Fiona Bruce registered £392,334 through her work as a solicitor at her own practice. The bulk of the payments were made “to meet tax liability” according to her register of members’ financial interests entry, while she averaged £688 per hour for legal work.
