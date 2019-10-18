MP complains to council bosses over matchday road closures near Sheffield Wednesday ground
Plans to close swathes of roads around the Sheffield Wednesday ground on match days have prompted an MP to complain to council chiefs.
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss says she is extremely concerned about plans to close eight streets around the stadium on ‘event days’ – including part of the A61 Penistone Road North.
There would be no waiting allowed on another five roads for 12 hours – between 10am and 10pm – on days when the ground is hosting events.
Sheffield Council claims the new restrictions will improve safety but there’s been an outcry from residents and businesses who say it will stop them accessing their homes and affect trade.
Coun Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and a local ward councillor, says he will not sign off the traffic regulation order until he has had feedback from local residents and they are his priority.
In the meantime, Ms Furniss has written to the council saying she appreciates there needs to be safety considerations but there must be a better solution.
In her letter, she says: “The current arrangements for managing traffic on match days has caused many residents concern. A significant amount of people have contacted me to share their frustration.
“They highlight the lack of information about these changes, which has resulted in residents being unable to leave or enter their street for an extended period.
“There must be a middle ground between safety and ensuring residents and local businesses are not unnecessarily inconvenienced on a regular basis for an extended period.
“In the past residents have been issued with permits to allow them, with provisions for safety, to drive down Leppings Lane and park on their road.
“This scheme also saw the full closure to all just before and just after matches, something residents and local businesses understood due to the large number of people entering and exiting the ground.
“I wish to ensure that residents and local businesses are not forgotten in the design and implementation of the traffic regulation order and that serious consideration to a match day parking/access permit scheme is made.”
Ms Furniss has also sent copies of the letter to South Yorkshire Police.