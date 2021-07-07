MP and mayor lead postponed tributes to late Barnsley councillor

Councillor Doug Birkinshaw represented the Central Ward before his death in March 2020, following a long-standing health issue.

Dan Jarvis MP and Mayor Cllr Caroline Makinson led tributes to councillor Birkinshaw, unveiling a plaque on the site of a memorial tree planted last year.

Councillor Birkinshaw’s life and public service was commemorated through the planting of a tree on the green space on Union Street, where he lived and represented.

Civic leaders gather for the unveiling.

The memorial had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, but could finally go ahead on July 3.

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central MP said: “I was honoured and humbled to be able to commemorate the life of my late friend and colleague Councillor Doug Birkinshaw and unveil a memorial plaque in his memory.

“Doug was a dedicated servant of the people and communities of the Central Ward throughout his 12 years on Barnsley Council. He was a popular and well-regarded figure in the Town Hall and was hugely passionate about conserving our green spaces through his work on the Peak District National Park Committee.

“He will be sorely missed by his very many friends, colleagues and constituents.”

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Mayor of Barnsley, said: “I’d like to express a heartfelt thank you for my invitation to the memorial event last Saturday. It gave me an opportunity both personally and on behalf of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to pay tribute to our former colleague and good friend Doug Birkinshaw.

“COVID-19 restricted the send-off we would have liked to have given Doug, but the memorial along with the tree dedication will hopefully give Doug’s family a place to reflect when they need it.”