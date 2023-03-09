The leader of Barnsley Council says “more work” is needed in Hoyland town centre, following the redevelopment of the town’s square.

Work began earlier this year as part of a £2m scheme to redevelop parts of Hoyland to “improve the physical environment”.

As well as the square, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop the Heron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.

Works to Hoyland’s town square include cleaned and replaced paving, tree planting, artificial grass in the former flowerbeds and the cleaning of the mural.

A celebration event was held on the square on March 4, but the leader of Barnsley Council said it was ‘clear that some of the work isn’t finished’.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton said: “I went to assess the development works in Hoyland town centre with local ward councillors and council officers.

“It’s clear that some of the work isn’t finished and needs to be done. This work will be completed in the coming days.

“There’s more work needed in this area of Hoyland town centre and we’re committing to a second phase of development.

“If that means additional expenditure from the Principal Town’s programme, then that’s what we’ll do so that it meets the standards that local residents, businesses and visitors deserve and should rightly expect from the council.