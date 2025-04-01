More than £4.3m to fund free school meal holiday vouchers and £250 energy bill grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham Council will use a £4.3 million government grant to help residents with the ongoing cost of living crisis, specifically addressing food insecurity, energy costs, and the provision of essential household items.

More than £2.6m will be allocated for food vouchers to children eligible for free school meals. These vouchers will cover the school holidays from May 2025 to Easter 2026, ensuring that children do not go hungry during breaks from school.

A further £950,000 will be used to provide council tax relief to approximately 14,400 households. For most eligible households, this top-up will ensure that their council tax bill is fully covered for the 2025/26 financial year.

In response to ongoing energy price hikes, £500,000 will be allocated to assist households with energy costs. This funding will provide one-off grants of £250 to eligible households, including pensioners, to help ease the financial strain caused by high energy bills, particularly during the colder months.

The council has also set aside £90,000 to support care leavers. This funding will provide additional assistance to young people who have recently left foster care or local authority care and are living independently. The funds will help cover increased living costs, including utility bills, which many care leavers may struggle to afford on their own.

Local voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations will receive £60,000 to assist vulnerable households during the Christmas and New Year period. This funding will enable the distribution of food hampers and emergency financial support to those in need, ensuring that vulnerable families have access to essential resources during the holiday season.

Finally, £100,000 will be allocated to provide parcels of household essentials, such as cleaning and personal hygiene items, to vulnerable households. These items will be distributed through community networks, including food banks and social supermarkets, providing much-needed support to individuals and families facing financial hardship.

The council has emphasised that the allocation of funds is flexible, allowing for adjustments based on demand throughout the year.

For residents who wish to apply for assistance or learn more about the available support, further details are available on the council’s website.