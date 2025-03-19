More than £3m to support Rotherham businesses and career skills

Rotherham Council has outlined plans to allocate a £3.28m fund to support local businesses, skills development, and community-based projects across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is part of the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, designed to boost local economies following the end of European Union funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allocation for Rotherham is £1.28 million less than the previous year, but it is expected to continue supporting key areas that will help create a more inclusive economy for the borough’s residents.

During this week’s cabinet meeting, councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, said: “There are quite a number of schemes here, particularly business support schemes which were previously EU funded.

Rotherham Council has outlined plans to allocate a £3.28m fund to support local businesses, skills development, and community-based projects across the borough.

“This is the final year of [the funding], so there is real uncertainty about what lies ahead beyond that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Support & Economic Development

More than £945,000 will go towards a variety of local business support programs aimed at helping entrepreneurs, improving business productivity, and assisting businesses in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. New initiatives include a £390,000 allocation for grants to improve town centre shop units and market spaces, with the goal of rejuvenating the local high street.

Additionally, £137,667 will be dedicated to promoting social value, helping local businesses enhance their contribution to the community.

People & Skills Development

A total of £444,985 has been earmarked for skills programs focused on children, young people, and those seeking career advancement. These programs will support young people facing barriers to education, while also offering in-work support for individuals looking to progress in their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An additional £275,000 will contribute to the Children’s Capital of Culture, funding traineeships that support young people’s professional development.

Community Projects & Events

The UKSPF will also fund a variety of community-based initiatives, with £255,000 set aside for a series of events and festivals in the town centre. These events aim to increase footfall and bring a sense of vibrancy to Rotherham, complementing ongoing efforts to develop the town’s cultural offerings.

Moreover, £359,549 will be invested in local support services, such as advice sessions for residents, and £86,000 will be allocated for a new multi-use games area under the Active Lives initiative.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has endorsed these proposals, and the funds will be submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority for final approval.