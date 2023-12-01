A new project will see Sheffield’s cultural and community venues benefit from investment to help reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs.

Sheffield Town Hall

The organisations running businesses up and down Sheffield will receive a total of £2.3million investment and on top of that they’ll benefit from a free energy survey to identify potential energy saving improvements such as low-energy lighting systems or insulation.

The project, which is running until March 2025, is part-funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Grants are also available to help organisations invest in solutions to reduce their energy consumption and costs, helping them to become more sustainable, resilient, and environmentally friendly.

Cllr Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee, said: “We know many businesses and organisations want to reduce energy costs and do their bit for the planet.

“Buildings like community centres, theatres and museums may face particular challenges, as they are often large and complex buildings and can be occupied by many different organisations.

“This project brings together the support of specialist advisors to help organisations identify effective changes, with grants to bring those changes into action. It will give organisations the confidence and support they need to make sustainable changes, something that is crucial if we are to look after our planet and let our business and communities thrive.”