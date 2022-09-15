More than £2m for free school meal vouchers, support with energy bills, and foodbank donations in Rotherham

RMBC will spend £899k of the funding from the household support grants to provide supermarket vouchers for youngsters on free school meals until Easter 2023; £1.4m for residents struggling in energy bill increases; 45k to support care leavers; £30k to support vulnerable households over Christmas; £90k to provide additional tinned food to foodbanks; And £25k to provide non food items to foodbanks.

A report to cabinet states: “Continuing to provide vouchers to children eligible for free school meals to cover school holidays will carry forward support to low-income families in a manner that has proved effective.

“Demand for crisis food remains high following the COVID pandemic.

More than £2m will be allocated by Rotherham Council to support vulnerable residents in the borough this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...