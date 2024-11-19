More than a dozen new homes proposed on land next to Sheffield primary school

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
A proposal for more than a dozen new homes near a Sheffield primary school has been submitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until February 11 to decide whether it is acceptable to build 13 homes on a piece of land adjacent to Norton Free Church of England Primary School on Norton Lane.

A document uploaded to the planning portal noted that the site is 0.53ha in size and there have been no recent planning applications and permissions linked to it.

The plans include associated infrastructure, including new vehicular and pedestrian access, service roads and landscaping works, too.

The report added the developer, Mallard Homes Construction, wants to focus on delivering a mix and range of family housing with these being four two-bed houses, eight three-bed houses and one four-bed house.

It is said that proposed the site will be accessed via a new priority-controlled T-junction from Norton Lane.

In conclusion, the developer said: “We consider the application provides the right type of development in the right place on the right site and delivers important social, economic and environmental benefits.”

It added: “It can therefore be described as sustainable development which should benefit from the presumption in favour of such development in accordance with the Local Plan and should be approved without delay.”

