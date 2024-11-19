More than a dozen new homes proposed on land next to Sheffield primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal for more than a dozen new homes near a Sheffield primary school has been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until February 11 to decide whether it is acceptable to build 13 homes on a piece of land adjacent to Norton Free Church of England Primary School on Norton Lane.

A document uploaded to the planning portal noted that the site is 0.53ha in size and there have been no recent planning applications and permissions linked to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include associated infrastructure, including new vehicular and pedestrian access, service roads and landscaping works, too.

A proposal for more than a dozen new homes near a Sheffield primary school has been submitted.

The report added the developer, Mallard Homes Construction, wants to focus on delivering a mix and range of family housing with these being four two-bed houses, eight three-bed houses and one four-bed house.

It is said that proposed the site will be accessed via a new priority-controlled T-junction from Norton Lane.

In conclusion, the developer said: “We consider the application provides the right type of development in the right place on the right site and delivers important social, economic and environmental benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “It can therefore be described as sustainable development which should benefit from the presumption in favour of such development in accordance with the Local Plan and should be approved without delay.”