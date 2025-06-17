More than a dozen homes planned on land next to a Sheffield school

Plans to build 13 new homes on land opposite a Sheffield primary school have been submitted to the city’s planning committee, prompting a wave of local objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, proposed for a 0.5-hectare field adjacent to Norton Free Church of England Primary School on Norton Lane, is due to be considered by Sheffield Council’s planning and highways committee next Tuesday (June 24).

According to planning documents, the site is bounded by the school to the west, Norton Lane to the south, and residential streets Waterfall Close and Summerhouse Drive to the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal includes a mix of detached and semi-detached houses—comprising four two-bedroom homes, eight three-bedroom homes across three design types, and one four-bedroom home. The development would also include associated infrastructure such as a new access road, pedestrian paths, landscaping, and parking facilities.

Plans to build 13 new homes on land opposite a Sheffield primary school have been submitted to the city’s planning committee, prompting a wave of local objections.

Each property would have between two and four parking spaces, along with a cycle store, a small front garden, and a larger private garden to the side or rear. An additional three visitor parking spaces are planned along the access road.

However, the proposal has sparked opposition from local residents. A total of 35 letters of objection were submitted, representing concerns from 33 addresses.

Common concerns include the loss of green space, potential harm to local biodiversity, increased traffic and parking pressure, and fears about negative impacts on residents’ health, wellbeing, and quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three local councillors—Rob Bannister, Steve Ayris, and Mohammed Mahroof—have also voiced their objections.

Despite the opposition, planning officers have recommended the application be approved when it comes before the committee.