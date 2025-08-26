More than 90 bids for every council house as demand soars, report reveals

Families in Rotherham are facing intense competition for council homes, with an average of 93 bids for every property advertised, a new report has revealed.

The figure, set out in Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s newly published draft Housing Strategy, has risen by 80 per cent since 2022, underlining the growing pressure on local families trying to find somewhere affordable to live.

The strategy, set to be scrutinised by councillors during a meeting next week, sets out the council’s plans to tackle housing issues in the borough over the next five years.

The council says it is on track to finish its pledge to deliver 1,000 new council homes by 2027, with more than 700 already built or bought. But almost as many properties have been lost through the Right to Buy scheme since 2018, leaving demand at record levels.

One resident who took part in the consultation summed up the frustration: “Provide help with buying a house, renting is even more expensive.” Another said: “Help older, single people to move to smaller properties to allow families to have bigger houses”

The strategy also promises a £37m investment programme to make existing homes warmer and cheaper to run, including new boilers, insulation and fire safety upgrades. A pilot in Maltby has already cut bills by an average of £426 a year for tenants.

Fuel poverty affects one in six households in Rotherham, with single parents and private renters worst hit. The council says tackling damp, mould and poor energy efficiency will be a priority.

Action against bad landlords will also continue through selective licensing schemes, which require landlords in designated areas to hold a licence. Proposals to expand the scheme sparked opposition in Clifton earlier this year, but the council says it remains under review.

Meanwhile, an Empty Homes Officer is working to bring long-term vacant properties back into use, with 62 reclaimed since 2022. And tenants will get more say on their estates, with £216,000 a year ringfenced for community improvements.