More than 800 Barnsley businesses in line for rates relief

The Covid-19 additional relief fund will target businesses established before the start of the pandemic that were not eligible for previous rate relief schemes.

Business properties with a rateable value of less than £51,000 will receive a 60 per cent discount, which will be automatically applied to their 2021/22 business rates.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “We know that businesses across Barnsley have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we look to the year ahead, we want to make sure organisations across our borough can access the support they need to recover and thrive.

“We are delighted to be working with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce to deliver this scheme for businesses who could not previously access rates relief, and hope it helps give them added security and opportunities to grow.”

Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are really pleased to have worked with Barnsley Council to get this much-needed support out to as many businesses as possible. Whilst there are still challenges ahead, this discount on business rates for around 800 local businesses will be more than welcome.”