More than 700 people call for major Sheffield road to be made safer

More than 720 people signed a petition about the junction of Little London Road and Chesterfield Road.

Tony Tigwell presented it to a council meeting and said: “People who live in Heeley and around Chesterfield Road find it very dangerous crossing the road, particularly vulnerable people, young families with buggies, those on mobility scooters and elderly people trying to get to the shops and Sloan Medical Centre.

“Chesterfield Road was widened two years ago and the engineers put a drop curb right on the corner – that is the most dangerous place to cross that road.

Campaigners want the junction at Little London Road and Chesterfield Road made safer

“Nobody being killed there doesn’t mean there’s not a problem because you can see people are very anxious. If you cross that junction you have to have eyes in the back of your head.

“It was easy to get people to sign a petition, both online and in person. We did this just before the Covid lockdown so we are bringing this a year late, but the problem is still there because traffic is back to its present busy level.

“I think there’s a cheap solution, I’m not an engineer, but taking away the dropped curb on the corner would push people a bit further down the road and encourage them to cross at a much easier point.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, Executive member for transport, said the vehicle entrance for B&M was too close to the junction to put in a pedestrian crossing and there was no space for traffic islands.

“I probably wouldn’t advocate taking out drop curbs at any point, because of the impact on disabled people, although I will ask if there’s any advantage in terms of road safety.

“You could go down to Valley Road and there is a full pedestrian crossing there that takes you to the entrance to Sloan Centre. It’s not ideal if you’re in a wheelchair, but many people can use that route which is just a few yards down the road.”