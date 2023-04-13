More than 70 homes set for green light on demolished former care home site

Barnsley Council’s planning board is set to approve plans for 72 new homes on the site of a former care home in Monk Bretton.

The derelict former Belmont Care Home was demolished last August to make way for the homes, after being targeted by vandals.

The original care home was built in the late 1960’s, and in 1999 was used to house 180 evacuees from Kosovo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the derelict building had been repeatedly vandalised and set on fire, and stood empty since 2013.

The derelict former Belmont Care Home was demolished last August to make way for the homes, after being targeted by vandals.

Plans have now been brought to the planning board to build 72 homes on the site, made up of apartments and two to four bedroom houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline plans were granted permission in 2019.

Eleven objections to the plans have been received, on the grounds of loss of privacy, increased traffic and on street parking, highway safety, and increased pollution.

A total of £400,000 would be required from the developers to fund school places – 15 primary and 10 secondary places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The derelict former Belmont Care Home was demolished last August to make way for the homes, after being targeted by vandals.

A contribution of £121,409 would also be required for off site public open space enhancements.

A report by BMBC planning officers states: “Outline planning permission, including means of access, has already been granted and so the reserved matters under consideration as part of this application arelayout, design, scale and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The details submitted have been amended following officer and consultee concerns regarding the original plans.

“Following these amendments, the layout, design, scale and landscaping are considered acceptable.

“Highways Development Management have confirmed that the impacts of the development on the highway network were assessed at the outline stage.”