More than 40 new homes proposed as part of ‘Shirecliffe 2 development’ in Sheffield

The second phase of the Shirecliffe development could see more than 40 new homes built in Sheffield.

As part of the “Shirecliffe 2 development”, 41 homes could be created on four sites – three of the site parcels are located within the existing residential estate off Longley Avenue West, and the fourth land parcel is located directly to the south of Musgrave Road.

The gross area of the site amounts to 1.18 Ha.

According to a design statement, all proposed dwellings are two-storey in height which reflects the general character of the local area.

The plan is to create four one-bed houses; four two-bed houses; 17 three-bed houses; and 16 four-bed houses. However, no affordable units are proposed.

The development proposals “achieve a minimum of two spaces for the 2-4 bedroom properties, with the one bed properties having one allocated space each.”

The parking provision is achieved through the following: On-plot parking

The report says: “On-plot parking provides a secure solution within residential layouts. This solution ensures that the cars are sited in front or adjacent to the properties they serve and have the benefit of high levels of natural surveillance.”

Council officers have until December 3 to make a decision.