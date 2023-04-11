More than 300 people sign petition for park and ride at Barnsley Hospital as patients ‘miss appointments’

A petition signed by 300 residents has called upon Barnsley Council to carry out a study into a park and ride system to combat traffic at Barnsley Hospital.

Councillor Peter Fielding, who chaired a task and finish group into air quality last year, called on the council to carry out a viability study to introduce a Park and Ride scheme to improve local air quality, and reduce congestion.

He submitted the petition urging Barnsley Council to carry out the study to see if a park and ride system can be implemented.

Coun Fielding said he was “shocked” that the study has not yet been commissioned.

“I have been offered a list of unacceptable excuses for the delay but this is simply not good enough,” said Coun Fielding.

“I’ve been told of outpatients who had queued for so long to park at the hospital that they turned round and parked in town and then got a taxi back to the hospital, costing them over £10.

“I’ve been told by medical staff of the number of patients who miss or are late for appointments.

“There is enough pressure on the NHS without Barnsley Council adding to it by failing to deal with these parking problems.”

Paul Castle, Service Director for Environment and Transport at Barnsley Council, said: “We acknowledge receipt of Councillor Fielding’s petition regarding the proposed Park and Ride scheme for Barnsley Hospital and can confirm an independent feasibility study into the viability of the scheme has been commissioned.