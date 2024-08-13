More than 20 new houses could be built on busy Sheffield road despite objections

A proposal to build more than 20 new homes on a busy road north of Sheffield could go ahead despite the objections of politicians.

A proposal to build more than 20 new homes on a busy road north of Sheffield could go ahead despite the objections of politicians.

Members of the planning and highways committee at Sheffield City Council will make a decision on whether to give the green light to the plans for 22 homes on land sandwiched between The Rookery and Rookery Vale on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge.

The site – which has no recent planning history – is a grazing field bordered by stone walls, mature hedgerows and trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal has received 31 letters of objection, as well as objections from the former MP of the area Miriam Cates, former Sheffield City councillor Cllr Lewis Chinchen and current councillors in Cllr Janet Ridler and Cllr Julia Grocutt.

Among the main issues raised with the plans were noise, flooding, traffic, loss of wildlife, parking, pollution and access.

It is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions and also a Section 106 agreement.

As part of the s106 agreement, the applicant would need to pay £9,850.99 to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority before the first new residents move in to fund the supply and installation of a three-bay full-end 1710mm solar-powered shelter (incl. 10 years maintenance) at the nearby bus stop.

Also, affordable housing shall be delivered amounting to a minimum of 10 per cent of the development.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on August 20 (Tuesday) at Sheffield Town Hall.