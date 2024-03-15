More than 20 new homes to be built on the former Foundry Workers Club site in Sheffield

Foundry Workers Club

The plans of the two-storey homes – built from red and buff facing brickwork with concrete tile roofs on the 1.53 acre of the former Foundry Workers Club (demolished in 2012) – will bring four two-bed and 22 three-bed homes to Beaumont Road North in Sheffield.

A planning document stated that the aim was to develop the site to improve the local area and introduce modern housing in a complimentary form to the existing, with associated hard and soft landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report added: “The overarching development objective is to provide much-needed affordable property in the area.”

South Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer backed the application and put forward a number of suggestions – including installing an intruder alarm into each plot – that would be beneficial to the security and safety of the site users