More than 20 new homes to be built on the former Foundry Workers Club site in Sheffield
The plans of the two-storey homes – built from red and buff facing brickwork with concrete tile roofs on the 1.53 acre of the former Foundry Workers Club (demolished in 2012) – will bring four two-bed and 22 three-bed homes to Beaumont Road North in Sheffield.
A planning document stated that the aim was to develop the site to improve the local area and introduce modern housing in a complimentary form to the existing, with associated hard and soft landscaping.
The report added: “The overarching development objective is to provide much-needed affordable property in the area.”
South Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer backed the application and put forward a number of suggestions – including installing an intruder alarm into each plot – that would be beneficial to the security and safety of the site users
The proposal only received one (neutral) comment from a nearby resident and it was approved on March 11.