More than 170 houses approved in one of final Waverley developments
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has approved Harworth’s plans for 177 new homes at a 5.8 hectare site at Highfield Spring, of which 63 per cent will be affordable.
Due to the high costs associated with creating a zero net carbon site on a separate site at Waverley, it was decided that affordable housing could not be included there. Instead, this development will now house the affordable homes originally planned for both sites.
The development will offer a mix of house types, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom properties, designed with contemporary architecture and high-quality materials. The homes will be primarily semi-detached and terraced, with gabled fronts for added variety in the roofscape. The design also focuses on creating a welcoming public realm, particularly around the retained public right of way which will provide access to the proposed railway station.
.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.