More than 170 houses approved in one of final Waverley developments

Plans to build more than 170 homes have been given the go ahead at the new community at Waverley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has approved Harworth’s plans for 177 new homes at a 5.8 hectare site at Highfield Spring, of which 63 per cent will be affordable.

Due to the high costs associated with creating a zero net carbon site on a separate site at Waverley, it was decided that affordable housing could not be included there. Instead, this development will now house the affordable homes originally planned for both sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will offer a mix of house types, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom properties, designed with contemporary architecture and high-quality materials. The homes will be primarily semi-detached and terraced, with gabled fronts for added variety in the roofscape. The design also focuses on creating a welcoming public realm, particularly around the retained public right of way which will provide access to the proposed railway station.

.