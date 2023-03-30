More than 162 drivers were slapped with fines for parking illegally around Barnsley Hospital last year.

Barnsley Council collected £4,874 from tickets issued on roads outside the Hospital in 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request (FOI).

Council officers issued 162 penalty charge notices during the year, on four roads and one car park near the hospital.

Gawber Road saw the highest number of fines, with 82 issues, followed by West Road car park with 44, Rowland Road with 21, Pogmoor Road with 12 and Greenfoot Lane with three.

Campaigners have long called for a park and ride scheme to serve the hospital, to alleviate the number of cars parked and heavy traffic around the area.

In 2021 a traffic regulation order preventing “indiscriminate and careless parking” was introduced on seven roads in Pogmoor, and residents have previously called for permit parking on streets surrounding the hospital.

Matt O’Neill, executive director for growth and sustainability, at Barnsley Council said: “Our civil enforcement ifficers carry out patrols across the borough and, when necessary, will issue penalty charge notices to drivers that park illegally.

“We enforce parking restrictions to improve road safety, keep traffic flowing freely, and help make sure parking is safe and available for all users.

“We continue to encourage drivers to be mindful of where they park for the safety of themselves and others and want to thank everyone who continues to park considerately.”