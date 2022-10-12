More than 150 houses set for approval in Dinnington, despite ‘significant concern’ over loss of recreation ground

Barratt Homes hopes to build 152 homes at land south of Lodge Lane, Dinnington, and proposals include 30 affordable housing units on site.

Planning documents from the applicant state that the site is “unmanaged grassland with a disused multi-use hardcourt and overgrown abandoned mini-golf course.

A report by planning officers state that the site was previously used as a sports ground but has not been used for approximately 10 years, and the previous buildings have been demolished.

The proposal includes a play area, open spaces, a landscape buffer, and access is to be taken from Lodge Lane.

More than £1m has been proposed in S106 money from the developer, to fund education for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities; sports facility improvements at at Dinnington High School and/or Dinnington Rugby Club; and sustainable travel.

More than 30 letters of representation have been received from individual addresses including one from the Dinnington Town Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and MP Alexander Stafford.

One objector stated: “It is wrong that this piece of land, paid for by the miners should be lost for future generations.”

“It is wrong that CISWO and RMBC allowed this site to be run down andbecome derelict,” added another.

Other objections include traffic congestion and lack of school, dentist and GP places.

“The loss of recreation ground is a significant concern, it has strong links to generations of former miners in the area,” one objector stated.

“It is not sufficient to just require the developer to spend money upgrading existing facilities, the pitches need to be replaced.”

However, an officer report states that the site is: ” accessible to services and facilities, and has public transport nearby and the scheme will create investment in the local economy and provide housing which will assist with relieving those suffering poor access to quality housing opportunities and creating a balanced community.

“The development will also provide suitable onsite drainage infrastructure which will ensure that there is no greater risk of flooding on this site or the surrounding areas.

“The formal use of the land for sports provision has lapsed over five years ago, when the previous landowner CISWO closed the site to formal sports provision and left the site to become overgrown and unkempt.

“It is therefore concluded that the site has not been used as a playing pitch for the last five years, this is acknowledged by Sport England in their pre-appresponse and responses to this application; and as such it is considered that the site’s use as open space has been abandoned.

“The scheme put forward will provide much needed new housing on an allocated housing site close to local facilities and in a sustainable locationthat would not result in significant impact on the local highway network, air quality or the environment.”

A transport assessment found that the impact of traffic generated by the development would be “negligible”, adding that the scheme would generate 80 and 77 two-way vehicle trips during the morning and evening peak hours respectively.