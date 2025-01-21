More than 1,000 ‘economically inactive’ people supported by South Yorkshire’s skill strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the first year of the skill strategy implementation in South Yorkshire, thousands of people were supported, trained, and completed free job courses.

A report published by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) noted that there have been a number of areas in the delivery of the employment and skills programme over the last 12 months.

One of the key highlights is the scale of the skills bootcamps (flexible, short course for people over the age of 19 with an opportunity for a guaranteed job interview at the end of the training) have “quadrupled” and the plan is to double it in the next year.

The report added that the authority had supported more than 2,000 people through their People and Skills UK Shared Prosperity Funding and of the supported 1,126 used to be “economically inactive”.

Another part of the programme is supporting apprenticeships and the document says through the Apprenticeships Hub more than a hundred young people were able to start an apprenticeship while 600 local businesses “to take positive steps to take on an Apprentice”.

In the 2023/24 academic year, almost 25,000 learners undertook more than 55,000 free courses, with an 87 per cent achievement rate – this is a ten per cent increase from the year prior.

The report will be discussed by the MCA board members at 1pm next Tuesday (November 28) at SYMCA HQ on Broad Street West, Sheffield.