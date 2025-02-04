More than 100 new homes proposed near Shalesmoor roundabout in Sheffield

A proposal for more than 100 new homes near a busy roundabout in Sheffield will be sent in front of councillors for approval.

Sheffield Council’s planning committee will next week (February 11) discuss the plans that would see 118 new homes created in two, five and seven storey high buildings in Shalesmoor following the demolition of some existing buildings.

A planning document noted that the site – 0,27ha in total – is made up of two parcels of land between Shalesmoor / Corporation Street, Cotton Mill Row and Alma Street, sitting at the eastern edge of the Kelham Island Industrial Conservation Area.

The document added: “The northern part of the site is currently occupied by vacant workshops of one and two storeys in various states of disrepair, including a two-storey red brick Victorian building and a 1950s warehouse-style building.

“The most recent use of the site was as vehicle repair workshops. The smaller southern part of the site is a former Council-operated car park which was recently used as a site compound by contractors working on adjacent development.”

The original plan sought planning permission for 128 homes and 635.6 square metres of ground floor commercial floorspace but the plans have been revised now and it’s 118 homes with the total commercial floorspace reduced at 570.7 square metres.

It is also explained that the plans will be discussed in committee following seven letters of objections, as well as one from Cllr Ruth Mersereau on behalf of the three City Ward councillors and a petition signed by residents from 15 addresses. Officers have recommended the scheme be approved.

Those against the development have raised concerns about disruption, privacy, “rights to light”, the scale of the buildings, the impact on the view, parking, traffic, and more.