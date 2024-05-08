More than 100 homes planned for new tower on Old Coroner’s Court Business Centre in Sheffield

More than a hundred homes could be built in a new tower in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have to make a decision on a proposal that would see the creation of 102 new homes – including studios and flats, co-working space, resident terraces, secure cycle spaces, plant rooms, and refuse facilities in a 10-storey building on Nursery Street.

According to planning documents, the site is located to the north-west of Sheffield city centre in the Wicker Riverside neighbourhood and it sits along Nursery Street along the north bank of the River Don and to the west of Derek Dooley Way.

The site is occupied by the former Old Coroner’s Court Business Centre, a two-story brick building built in 1913, which is now in a “rapidly deteriorating condition”.

The development would also include amenity spaces and shared facilities – these would sit on the ground floor and would not be available or accessible to the public.

These facilities include a large reception and entrance space with parcel storage and informal lounge seating.

It is also reported that a “generous co-working space” would be located in the main frontage of the building and would include a comfortable workspace, meeting rooms, a coffee kiosk, a gym, a zen garden and a recording/podcast studio.

In the plans are a communal kitchen and private dining area, which will be a bookable space for residents.

Apart from 30 studios, there would be a number of different size flats available for potential tenants.

The apartments would range from one-to-two bedrooms and from 38sqm to 70sqm.

The document, however, added that there were “no parking spaces provided for the development”.

City ward councillor, Cllr Ruth Mersereau (The Green Party) has submitted a letter of objection to this planning application.

She said the 52 planned cycle parking spaces would be insufficient for the 102 units, and labelled it as a “missed opportunity”.

In her letter, she added: “My understanding is that SCC (Sheffield City Council) advises that there should be a cycle parking space for every resident.

“I’d also encourage the developers to provide visitor cycle parking, and also to make sure that any provision for residents and guests is suitable for non-standard bikes e.g. handcycles, tricycles, etc.

“The cycle storage also needs to be fully accessible.”